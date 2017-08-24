Angel Di Maria is close to becoming Barcelona's fifth summer signing after the player agreed personal terms with the Catalan club. Paris Saint-Germain need to sell after signing Neymar from the La Liga outfit for a world-record price of €222m (£198m) and have agreed to allow the Argentine to leave for a fee of around €50m.

Barcelona are desperate to bring in reinforcements following the Brazilian's transfer and have been heavily linked with moves for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. The former is the Spanish club's primary choice to replace Neymar, while the latter is viewed as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, who is in the final-year of his contract with the club.

The Catalan giants have been negotiating with Dortmund and Liverpool over the last couple of weeks, but have been unsuccessful in convincing them to part with their prized assets. The German club are demanding around €150m to sanction the move, while the Premier League side have made it clear that Coutinho is not for sale and have rejected Barcelona's third offer of £114m and are said to be ready to reject their fourth attempt, which is a bid close to £136m ($173m)

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona's failed attempts to sign their primary targets have seen them look for alternatives as the transfer window enters its latter stages and have identified Di Maria as a potential replacement on the left wing.

The Argentina international is said to be keen to move and has agreed personal terms with the La Liga club. He joins quite a lengthy list of players who have played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona during their careers, which include former legends Luis Figo, Ronaldo and Samuel Eto'o among others.

France Football, meanwhile, are reporting that Barcelona have turned their attention to Chelsea winger Willian after failing to convince Liverpool to part with Coutinho. The Brazilian lost his starting place under Antonio Conte last season and the Spanish giants believe they can tempt him into leaving with the right offer.

The Brazil international revealed that his agent was approached by Manchester United this summer, while admitting that he is happy in Chelsea. But a regular starting role in Barcelona could be a more tempting offer, while it also comes with the privilege of playing with one of the best players of this generation – Lionel Messi.