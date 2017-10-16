Barcelona B forward Jose Arnaiz is expected to be given a chance with the first team in the near future, having proved a sensation with the second team during the opening part of the season.

Sport has even dedicated its front cover to the 22-year-old forward with a headline that reads "Signing Arnaiz" – in reference to his potential promotion to the first team

The Spanish publication says his debut with the first team is "imminent", as they also predict Paco Alcacer's days at the Nou Camp are numbered.

Arnaiz was recruited by the Barcelona second team during the summer transfer window as a prospect for the future following a promising campaign in the second division with Valladolid, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli were also linked with his services, as the player is represented by Sergio Ramos's agent and brother Rene Ramos.

However, Barcelona won the race for his services after agreeing to pay €3.4m (£3m) plus add-ons to lure him away from Valladolid.

The 22-year-old winger has wasted little time proving his worth, scoring four goals in his first eight games for Gerard Lopez's side.

Arnaiz continued his meteoric rise at the weekend by scoring a superb goal during the Catalan B's 1-0 victory over Lorca and also hitting the post following a Lionel Messi-esque run.

Sport says Ernesto Valverde is ready to reward him with a first-team debut in the upcoming Copa del Rey encounter against Murcia on 24 October.

"He's scored four goals with Barca B this season including an incredible slalom goal against Lorca that recalled Leo Messi," Sport said. "Valverde usually speaks with Gerard Lopez, the B team coach. There is a fluid dialogue and the name of Arnaiz is on the table. He will have a chance against Murcia to show his quality. With [Ousmane] Dembele injured for months he is an interesting option."

Arnaiz could take advantage of Dembele's absence to break into the first team as the club record signing is not expected to return from his injury until January.

Furthermore, Sport suggests that the young forward could also benefit from Alcacer's situation as the striker is expected to leave a free place in the first team during the upcoming January transfer window.

Alcacer joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth around €30m but has failed to make the impact expected at the Nou Camp.

The former Spanish international is yet to play under Valverde since the 2-0 victory over Alaves on 26 August and Sport adds that he is already "looking for different options" to leave Barcelona ahead of the second part of the season.