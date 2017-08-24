Barcelona have agreed a €150m (£138m) fee with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele, a deal that is expected to be officially announced on Friday (25 August), reports suggest.

After weeks of speculation, L'Equipe reported on Thursday that Dortmund have finally agreed to sell the 20-year-old France international for a fee that will make him the second most expensive player on the planet following Neymar's £198m to Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal is said to have been struck while officials from both clubs were in Monaco for the Uefa Champions League group stage draw – although Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke would not officially confirm any agreement.

"We are not the club to announce it. But there is no fixed deal," he told Sky Sport.

But it would appear a deal has been struck with Bild now reporting an initial fee of €120m, with €30m in bonuses to follow, has been agreed. They add the Bundesliga club are planning to officially announce the transfer at a press conference at midday on Friday.

Two weeks ago, Dortmund confirmed they had rejected an offer – said to be worth €100m – from Barcelona and suspended Dembele until further notice after he failed to report to training.

He did not feature in Peter Bosz's squad for their season-opening victory over Wolfsburg on Saturday with Didier Deschamps opting to leave the forward out of his France squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers – suggesting he had decided against calling upon any players who might have to leave Les Blues' training camp next week to complete a transfer.

Barcelona have identified Dembele as the their priority target to replace Neymar and have also been hopeful of signing Liverpool schemer Philippe Coutinho to try and appease supporters frustrated with what has been a wretched summer for the club.

Liverpool however have already turned down two offers from the Nou Camp for their prized asset and remain insistent he is not for sale at any price.

Barcelona have added four new players to their squad this summer in Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Marlon Santos and Paulinho but are desperate to bring in a star name following Neymar's sensational departure.