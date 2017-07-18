Barcelona are ready to cave to Andres Iniesta's demands in order to convince the captain to sign a new deal at the Nou Camp. Josep Segura, the newly appointed sporting manager of the football area, signaled the club's intent to keep the World Cup winner during a press conference to announce the new management structure of the club.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Ivan Rakitic have also inked new deals at the La Liga giants in recent months. However, Iniesta's long-term future at Barca has come into question with his current contract set to expire in less than 12 months.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona from Albacete at the age of 12 in 1996 and has since become one of the biggest legends in the history of the club. The Spain international saw his game time restricted last season and there have been suggestions that he could leave Barcelona once his current contract ends next summer.

Xavi made a similar decision two years ago when he left the Nou Camp to continue his career in Qatari club al-Sadd SC.

However, Segura expects Iniesta to hang up his boots at Barcelona after pointing out that the club captain is a role model for the future generations.

"Iniesta is the alma mater in model, in style, in the idea that made a club like Barcelona great. So Iniesta will have what he wants to have. We will adjust what we have to adjust to make him feel comfortable at his club, that he will keep being the alma mater for future generations," Segura said during his presentation as new Sport manager of the football area.

The Barcelona model has come under scrutiny in recent times after a number of young players from the academy opted to leave La Masia to sign more lucrative contracts elsewhere.

Spain Under-19 international winger Jordi Mboula joined AS Monaco earlier in the summer while 16-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia has made a move to the English football to play at Manchester City.

Segura hopes to avoid this fate befalling other players and will encourage the latest products of the academy to follow in the footsteps of the like Iniesta.

"We are always asked why we don't match the financial offers that English clubs make to our players but no one ever asks them to match our model of bring players through. Historically, it has been shown that we are leaders in that field," Segura said.

"We are carrying out quality control so that the work in training gets out on to the field in matches. It's what has made us great and lots of players want to be part of our model. So, for that reason we have to preserve it however we can. The model is the same, what changes is the way of interpreting it over time.

"I like it that teams understand there is a line to follow and that is what we are doing, we are in direct contact with those who are working towards that."