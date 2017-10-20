Barcelona's technical secretary Robert Fernandez scouted Manchester United forward Anthony Martial during the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday (18 October), according to reports in Spain.

Martial was only handed 14 minutes of action at the Estadio da Luz in midweek but his displays during the start of the season seem to have caught the eye of the Blaugrana, who are still hunting for attacking reinforcements after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandez, who spent Tuesday [17 October] evening watching Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Tottenham, missed Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Olympiakos at the Camp Nou in order to run the rule over Martial, according to Mundo Deportivo.

There were suggestions in the summer that United were open to selling Martial, who found himself out-of-favour under United boss Jose Mourinho last season. But the talented 21-year-old has managed to remind the football world of his talents with five goals and four assists in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, though he has only started two Premier League matches.

Barcelona recently signed another precocious French attacker in the form of Ousmane Dembele, who arrived late in the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to £135.5m depending on numerous clauses. The former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund star is currently out until January with a thigh muscle problem.

Barcelona also maintain an interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho but they are now monitoring Martial's situation at United, where he has not yet nailed down a regular first-team slot. The former Lyon youth graduate has received just 205 minutes of top flight action this season and does not seem overly enamoured by the defensive duties he has to carry out under Mourinho, who has been reluctant to play him and Rashford in the same team.

Rashford seems to be higher in the pecking order at Old Trafford, but the injury he suffered against Benfica could lead Mourinho to hand Martial his third start of the domestic league campaign when United travel to face struggling Huddersfield Town, who have not won since August.