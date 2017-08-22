Arda Turan, Andre Gomes, Rafinha Alcantara, Thomas Vermalen, Douglas, Munir El Haddadi and Sergi Samper reportedly face an uncertain future at Barcelona with less than 10 days remaining to the end of the transfer window on 31 August.

Catalan publication Sport say the La Liga giants' clear-out has stalled but the club should step it up in the coming days as Ernesto Valverde currently has 27 first-team players in his ranks.

Up to seven players may still leave the Nou Camp before 31 August as the club are still expecting to add two or three more players - amid the persistent links with Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri, Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho, Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele and Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria.

Valverde was tipped to show the exit door to a number of out-favour players this summer after the club failed to achieve their targets during Luis Enrique's last season in charge.

However, the club have only managed to get rid of Cristian Tello, Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Masip, with the latter pair being released as free-agents after the termination of their contracts.

Meanwhile, Valverde has also suffered an unexpected loss in the form of Neymar's move to PSG in a world record move worth €222m. Sport has identified seven different players that could follow in his same footsteps with less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining.

Arda Turan

The Catalans put Turan on the market earlier in the summer with hopes of recouping a big part of the €34m invested in his signing from Atletico Madrid just two years ago. Arsenal, Inter Milan and a number of Chinese clubs were said to be interested in his services but the player remains at the Nou Camp despite not featuring in Valverde's plans.

Galatasaray have emerged as the most likely option in recent days but Sport says that the Turkish club only want him on loan.

Andre Gomes

The Portugal international only joined Barcelona from Valencia last summer but failed to make any impact during his debut season. His future at the club has thus been under question since being linked with Manchester United and Juventus said to be monitoring the situation.

Sport says that the Serie A giants remain interested but Barcelona have doubts as they still believe that the former Valencia star has what it takes to be a success.

Rafinha Alcantara

Rafinha is said to be considering his future at the club as he wants to secure regular game time this season in order to increase his chances of representing Brazil at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, a move has been stalled with the player being on the sidelines since undergoing a knee injury in April.

Thomas Vermalen

The former Arsenal centre-back spent last season on loan at AS Roma and looked destined to leave the club on a permanent basis during the current summer.

However, Sport says that he could eventually stay at Barcelona to serve as fourth centre-back as the offers received for his services have been deemed insufficient – and the club have ruled out another loan if they have to keep paying a chunk of his wages.

Douglas

Sport believes that the Brazilian right-back could be the next player to leave the Nou Camp, having been given an offer back in Brazil, one in Spain and another from Benfica. He spent last season on loan at Sporting Gijon and Barcelona want to part ways with him following the arrival of Nelson Semedo.

Munir

The striker had a disappointed spell at Valencia last season and Barcelona would like to cash in on his services for around €12m. Sport says that Ajax and Zenit Saint Petersburg would be able to pay that fee but the academy starlet would like instead to move to Roma. However, the Italians look unlikely to meet the demands of Barcelona so the move remains in major doubt.

Samper

Valverde confirmed last week that the midfielder is expected to leave the Nou Camp this summer following the arrival of Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande. Sport says that Samper want Barcelona to let him leave as a free-agent but the club still has faith in his future and only consider a loan move.