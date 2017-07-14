Barcelona have completed their first signing of the summer after they announced that they had reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of young right-back Nelson Semedo.

The Catalan giants have been in the market for a right sided defender all summer and have been linked to a number of players including Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta. Semedo will join Barcelona after he undergoes medical tests on Friday (14 July).

"FC Barcelona and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nélson Semedo, pending medical tests on Friday in Barcelona," a statement read on the La Liga side's official site.

ESPN are reporting that Barcelona will pay the Portuguese club a fee of around €35m (£30m) including performance based add-ons bringing to an end Sergi Roberto's time as the club's first choice right-back. Ernesto Valverde had made signing a right-back a priority since taking over at the Camp Nou and Bellerin was said to be their preferred target. Arsenal were adamant that they will not sell the Spain international, which turned the Catalans to other targets.

Barcelona have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Semedo with reports stating that Jose Mourinho was keen on taking the young Portuguese international to Old Trafford this summer. Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported that the Red Devils had made an approach for the defender with an offer of around €35m to make him their second signing from the Portuguese club after having signed centre-back Victor Lindelof earlier in the summer.

The 23-year-old Portuguese right-back has been a regular for Benfica in the last two campaigns and played a key role in their title winning campaign last season. Semedo made 47 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles and contributed with 2 goals and 12 assists showing that he is adept in both defence and attack.