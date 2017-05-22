Barcelona star Sergi Roberto is set to be out of action for around 10 days after suffering a groin injury during the 4-2 victory over Eibar on Sunday (21 May). The news is a fresh blow for the Catalans after they lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid as Los Blancos also beat Malaga to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

The versatile Sergi Roberto has been a key player for Barcelona during the 2016-2017 campaign after becoming the first-choice at right-back following the summer departure of Dani Alves to Juventus.

The Spanish international made the line-up in the final game of La Liga as Barcelona needed a victory over Eibar and Real Madrid losing at Malaga to retain the title.

The Catalans beat Eibar 4-2 thanks to Lionel Messi's brace but their win proved to be useless as Real Madrid also get the three points at the Rosaleda Stadium.

And Barcelona were hit by a further blow as Sergi Roberto was forced off at half-time after picking up a groin injury.

"Tests carried out on Monday on the player Sergi Roberto confirm that he has a pulled groin muscle in his left leg and that he will be out of action for around 10 days. The Barça right back had to be replaced at half time in the game against Eibar by André Gomes," the club have confirmed.

The relief for Luis Enrique is that Sergi Roberto was going to miss the Copa del Rey final against Alaves (on 27 May) anyway due to suspension. However, the news is still a blow for the player as he could now be a doubt for the upcoming Spanish international against Colombia and Macedonia on 7 and 11 June.

Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Jeremy Mathieu, Rafinha Alcantara and Aleix Vidal also missed the win over Eibar due to different fitness concerns.

Luis Enrique will be hoping to recover at least Pique in time for the Copa del Rey final after the centre-back had missed the last two games through illness.

Yet, one way or another, the Barcelona boss will be without any right-back to face Alave as long-term casualty Aleix Vidal also remain on the sidelines.