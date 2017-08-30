Barcelona are considering a move for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar as a possible alternative to Liverpool schemer Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

The Catalan giants have seen three bids for Coutinho rejected this summer – the last of which is said to be worth up to £119m – and are quickly running out of time to pull off a deal for the Brazil international with the Spanish transfer window to close on Friday (1 September).

While the club last week completed a £135.5m deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, there is still pressure on the Barcelona board to make another high profile addition – with under-fire present Josep Maria Bartomeu faced with calls to resign during Dembele's presentation at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are still hopeful of bringing in one more player to help supplement the loss of Neymar following his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain but according to Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo, the club are now looking at alternatives.

Among those is Lemar, who played an integral role in Monaco's Ligue 1 success, scoring 14 goals and making 17 assists in all competitions as the club also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Another Catalan publication in SPORT also suggest Barcelona have accelerated their efforts to sign the Frenchman, as the club now see him as a much more "feasible" option that prising Coutinho from Merseyside.

Liverpool have also been intent on signing the France international before Thursday's transfer deadline, however. The Premier League side made their second offer for the 21-year-old on Tuesday, offering €50m up front with a further €30m to follow next summer. Divock Origi was also offered on a one-year loan as part of the deal.

Monaco are yet to respond to the offer but sources in France however would suggest Liverpool are wasting their time. Both SFR Sport and RMC Sport indicate that Monaco's position on the player hasn't changed and are adamant he is not for sale at any price – a stance that will likely apply when should Barcelona call too.

Barcelona's other 'Plan B' options should they fail in their pursuit of Coutinho are Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.