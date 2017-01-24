Barcelona would welcome Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to the club with open arms, says Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique.

Coutinho continues to be persistently linked with a move to the Nou Camp with former Brazil international Rivaldo the latest high profile name to urge the 24-year-old to join the La Liga giants to link up with countryman and close friend Neymar.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the club have no intention of listening to offers for Coutinho, with reports now suggesting the club have now opened talks with the former Internazionale starlet over a new long-term contract.

But Barcelona's charm offensive continues, with Pique the latest to address talk of a move for the Liverpool playmaker during a recent question and answer session on Facebook Live.

"That's [Barcelona sporting director] Robert Fernandez's area, but obviously if the best players come to Barca we receive them with our arms open," the former Manchester United defender said. "But it is other people who are in charge of the needs of the team, not me."

Following the lead of another former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho, Rivaldo has openly spoken out over the prospect of Coutinho leaving Anfield for the Spanish champions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "In my opinion, he's a great player and a player who knows Neymar well. I think they are both friends - players who stand out. I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn't it?

"He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer — if he goes to Barcelona — would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure. He is a player who would definitely help Barcelona. Of course, Barcelona is a big club, but with a player like him, it would definitely be a big help."