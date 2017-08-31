Barcelona right-back Douglas Pereira has completed a loan move to Benfica as manager Ernesto Valverde continues the clear-out of his squad to make space for new potential additions. Reports in Spain claim that the club are still planning to make a last ditch attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool before the transfer window closes in Spain on Friday (1 September).

The 27-year-old full-back moved to the Nou Camp from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2014 to serve as back-up for compatriot Dani Alves. However, he failed to cope with expectations, making only eight appearances for the Barcelona first-team during his first two campaigns in La Liga.

Barcelona thus sent him on loan to Sporting Gijon last season with hopes he could resurrects his career somewhere else. Yet, the Brazilian right-back only made 21 La Liga appearances for the relegated side.

The Catalans have been trying to offload him since the beginning of the summer transfer window with Valverde making clear that the right-back didn't feature in his plans during pre-season.

Nevertheless, Barcelona signed Nelson Semedo from Benfica earlier in the summer with Valverde also having Aleix Vidal and versatile Sergi Roberto to cover the position.

Benfica have been touted as a potential candidates to get his services since Semedo's departure and the clubs have now confirmed the agreement as the end of the transfer window looms.

Douglas is the seventh player to leave Barcelona during the current transfer window following the previous departures of Marlon Santos, Sergi Samper, Neymar, Cristian Tello, Mathieu and goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Marlon and Samper were loaned to Nice and UD Las Palmas respectively while Neymar and Cristian Tello also left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis. Meanwhile, Mathieu and goalkeeper Masip were released after the termination of their contracts.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be still trying to convince Liverpool to part ways with Coutinho before the transfer window closes.

Earlier this week club technical secretary confirmed that they were still planning to make two signings, having previously admitted their interest in the Liverpool ace.