Samuel Umtiti says he would welcome Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona after confirming the La Liga giants are interested in signing a player with the profile of his compatriot.

Barcelona already tried to sign Dembele from Rennes during last summer's transfer window when they were looking for a versatile forward to serve as back-up for the 'MSN' trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

However, the 20-year-old winger decided instead to join Borussia Dortmund amid concerns that his playing time at the Nou Camp would be limited.

The France international has since garnered a reputation as one of the most promising forwards around Europe, scoring 10 goals and grabbing 21 assists in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga.

Earlier this week, Mundo Deportivo reported Barcelona were ready to renew their interest in the France starlet ahead of the coming summer transfer window.

Ernesto Valverde's new side had been expected to bring Gerard Deulofeu back to the club from Everton to cover that role but Mundo Deportivo say that they are now also monitoring Dembele as the Toffees winger is having second thoughts over his potential return to Barcelona.

And Umtiti has encouraged his club to make the move after claiming that Dembele has what it takes to become a success at the Nou Camp.

"We get on really well. I know Barça are interested in his profile but all the parties need to reach an agreement," Umtiti said to L'Equipe as quoted by Sport.

"Dembele would do well with us, with the quality he has, he's capable of adding a lot. If he comes he will be welcome, but it still needs to be official to talk about that. If he comes, he can sleep at my house!"

With those comments in mind, AS are reporting that Barcelona would need to break the bank to get a deal done as Dortmund will demand up to €30m (£26.1m, $33.7m) to part ways with the talented forward.