Barcelona have already approached Real Madrid midfielder Isco over a possibility of leaving the Spanish capital club for a switch to Camp Nou, according to Fifa agent Jota Jordi.

The midfielder left Malaga and made a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and signed a five-year contract in 2013. His contract with his current employers runs down at the end of the next season and he has not signed a new deal.

According to Catalan radio station Rac 1, the La Liga winners are willing to hand Isco a signing bonus of €20m (£17.3m, $21.6m) to turn down an opportunity to sign a new deal at Real. This could allow him to leave the 11-time European winners as a free agent in 2018.

Jordi claims the 24-year-old has always dreamt of playing for Barcelona and the latter's director has already held talks with Isco in convincing him to leave Real and join their arch-rivals.

"Barça [Barcelona] have already spoken with Isco. A club director has spoken with the player himself. He has always wanted to play for Barça, and now he has the chance to do so," Jordi told stated on El Chiringuito, as quoted by Spanish newspaper AS.

The Spain international has seen his first team appearances being limited under Zinedine Zidane's guidance. He has started in only 13 league games and had two appearances in the Champions League this term and lack of playing time has forced him to consider his future after the end of the 2016/17 season.

"I am calm with my future but I am worried about having minutes. A player's career is short, so by the end of the season I will make a decision because it is my future that is at stake," Isco told beIN Sports.

Meanwhile, Barcelona star duo of Andres Iniesta and Denis Suarez has urged Isco to leave Real and join them at Camp Nou. The Champions League winner's president Florentino Perez is unlikely to sanction the midfielder's sale later in the summer and the player is likely to be forced to wait until the summer of 2018 to leave Zidane's side.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus have identified Isco as a transfer target. He would prefer a move to the Etihad as that would present him an opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola. The Catalan manager is an admirer of the midfielder and is ready to beat competition from other clubs in securing his signature, reports The Sun.