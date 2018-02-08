Barcelona have decided to end their interest in Schalke 04 playmaker Max Meyer in order to focus their attention on the summer pursuits of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Gremio starlet Arthur Melo, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Meyer, 22, has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months with his contract at the Bundesliga side due to expire in the summer and is thus free to negotiate a move to another club ahead of the next season.

In October, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona's international adviser Ariedo Braida had been in attendance at the 1-1 Bundesliga draw between Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen to run the rule over Leon Goretzka, Julian Brandt, Benjamin Henrichs and Meyer himself.

The La Liga giants were at the time looking for potential alternatives for Phillipe Coutinho after having initially failed to convince Liverpool to part ways with the Brazil ace.

Mundo Deportivo say that Goretzka was a real target for Barcelona but the Catalans abandoned their interest following the arrival of Coutinho. Subsequently, the Germany international agreed to complete a move to Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming season.

The Spanish publication says that they have also been monitoring the situation of Meyer due to his contract situation.

However, the report says that the 22-year-old playmaker is no longer on the club's radar with Valverde having prioritised signing of Griezmann and Arthur.

Mundo Deportivo had previously said that the Catalans are considering meeting the Frenchman's €100m (£88m, $122m) release clause at Atletico Madrid to fill the gap left by the summer departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Gremio officials have admitted [Goal.com] that they are in negotiations with Barcelona over Arthur but club president Romildo Bolzan said earlier this week that even if a deal is struck the midfielder won't move to the Nou Camp until 2019.

The news regarding Meyer could come as a boost for the likes of Arsenal with Mundo Deportivo pointing out that the Gunners have also been linked with his services in recent times.

Indeed on January deadline day, Bild, via The Sun, reported that Arsenal even considered a late move to sign Meyer from Schalke ahead of the second half of the season.

Arsenal did not make a move then but could renew their efforts in the summer given that he would be available on a free-transfer.

Mundo Deportivo suggests that Arsenal could still face competition for his services with Bayern and Juventus also said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Furthermore, the report adds that Schalke have not given up yet on keeping him and are still trying to tie him to a new deal to prevent from Meyer to follow the same path as Goretzka.