Barcelona are still said to be confident of reaching an agreement with a Turkish side to sell Arda Turan before the transfer window closes in the midfielder's homeland on Friday (8 September).

Galatasaray have publicly expressed an interest in the midfielder but Mundo Deportivo says that other Turkish clubs are likely to join the race after the midfielder was deemed surplus requirements by new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

Turan joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 after garnering a big reputation at the Vicente Calderon.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were then heavily linked with his services but Barcelona won the race after agreeing to €34m (£31.2m, $40.5m) plus add-ons for his services.

But the Turkish international was unable to play during the first part of the 2015-2016 season because of a Fifa registration ban and has since struggled to replicate his best from at the Nou Camp.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder scored 13 goals in 30 appearances for Barcelona last season after enjoying a promising start to the season. However, he fell out of favour under Luis Enrique during the second part of the season and has failed to register a single minute of playing time since May.

Barcelona touted his services to a number of European clubs during the summer with hopes to recoup part of the €34m investment they made in luring him from Atletico only two years ago.

In March, The Times reported Arsenal were considering a £25m offer to bring him to the Premier League while a number of Chinese clubs were also said to be interested in his signature. But the transfer windows in China, England and Spain are already closed and Turan remains at Barcelona with no club having agreed to meet the Catalan's demands.

Mundo Deportivo says that Barcelona still expect the player to complete a return to his homeland before the end of the current week with the transfer window in Turkey remaining open until Friday.

Barcelona wanted to part ways with Turan on permanent basis but the report believes that a loan deal is more likely at this stage as the Turkish clubs cannot afford to pay his lucrative wages.

Turan still has contract at Barcelona until 2020 and the Catalans hope that a loan to Turkey could see Turan regaining his reputation in order to sell him next summer for a reasonable price.

The publication adds says that there are several Turkish clubs interested but Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek recently suggested that Turan's priority would be to return to his former side.

"Arda supports Galatasaray, he is very fond of the club, Arda is going to serve this club again," Ozbek said in August during a press conference, as quoted by AS. "The only option for him to play in Turkey is here, we want Arda to retire at Galatasaray. We are working to sort it out, the conditions of the transfer."