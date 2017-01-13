Barcelona have entered the race to sign Adam Lallana from Liverpoolin the summer, with the midfielder's contract with the Reds expiring in the next two years. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also interested in him but Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old should they fail to sign Philippe Coutinho in the next few transfer windows.

According to The Times, Liverpool are yet to begin contract negotiations with Lallana, who would be easiest to prise away from Anfield, given his contract situation. The Reds are set to charge a massive fee for Coutinho, which may put Barcelona off and the Catalans have thereby put Lallana in their list of alternatives to consider should they fail to complete a deal for the Brazilian.

The midfielder was made known of external interest in his services and he reiterated last year that he would be interested in a move out of the club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The Reds finished last season in eighth spot but are currently second in the league, five points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

The midfielder has scored seven goals and assisted seven this season and has been among their standout players for the campaign. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that he can step up his game in Sadio Mane's absence and put forth a good performance against Manchester United when the two rivals meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, 15 January. Lallana has spoken about his desire to stay in Liverpool and has recently insisted that interests from the likes of PSG are flattering but will have no bearing on his future.

"I love it here at the minute, especially since the manager has come in," Lallana said. "We have each other's trust and you don't always get that at clubs. The thought of leaving Liverpool has never entered my mind. It's a great compliment to be spoken of in the same breath as a club like PSG with those sorts of numbers. But I'm absolutely loving my football at the minute under this boss and I can only see myself being here for the long term."