Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks has attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona after the midfielder impressed against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage fixtures.

The 21-year-old played full 90 minutes at Santiago Bernabeu as the north London club settled for a 1-1 draw against the Spanish and the European champions. In the return leg at Wembley, Spurs sealed a 3-1 victory over Real and Winks was replaced by Mousa Dembele after an hour mark.

Winks was the standout player for Mauricio Pochettino's side in their latest victory over the 12-time European champions. According to the Evening Standard, his performance against Zinedine Zidane's side has seen Barcelona monitor his development at Tottenham.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez was in the attendance at the Spanish capital club to watch Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen. While keeping a close eye on the Danish international, Winks caught the Catalan club chief's attention.

The Camp Nou outfit's officials were also present at Wembley to watch Winks closely in action. His display against Real once again impressed Barcelona and are now keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Winks signed an extension at Tottenham last September and his current deal at the club is set to run down in 2021. It was followed by another long-term contract in February, further extending his stay until 2022. He is currently earning £20,000-a-week ($26,158 per week) wage and his impressive start to this campaign has convinced Pochettino to hand him a new deal.

Spurs are looking to offer him a new deal with an improved wages. The Times report claims the England international is set to double his wages to £40,000-a-week ($52,316 per week), if he signs a new contract.

Pochettino was impressed with Winks' talent as he played him in the Europa League clash in November 2014. The former Southampton manager has drawn comparisons to Barcelona star Andres Iniesta as he has labelled the English midfielder as "little Iniesta."

Winks' sole focus is to cement his place in Pochettino's first team as Tottenham are preparing to offer him a new deal before the end of the season. It should be seen whether Barcelona will be able to convince a lifelong Spurs supporter to leave his boyhood club and make a switch to Camp Nou.