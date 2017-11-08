Arda Turan's nightmare spell at Barcelona could finally come to an end in January, with reports in Turkey claiming Galatasaray are in advanced negotiations to lure the midfielder back to his former side on loan.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 30-year-old playmaker since the summer, but Fanatik is now reporting that the player could instead return to his homeland after officials from Barcelona and Galatasaray had a "positive" meeting to discuss the terms of a potential deal.

Turan might still have the last word on the move, but the Turkish publication says that Galatasaray would pay €1.5m (£1.3m, $1.7m) to get him on loan while the deal would also include a pre-agreed fee to sign him on permanent basis at the end of the season.

Last week Galatasaray manager Igor Tudor admitted that he would love to sign Turan in January with the midfielder having deemed surplus requirement by Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp.

"Arda is a player I like. He's a hard worker and a complete player, he'd definitely be a very good choice," Tudor said as quoted by Sport. "He's a very good option, we have some injured players and Arda could be the name we need in the attacking line."

Fanatik says that Galatasaray president met with Barcelona officials to fulfil the wishes of his manager and the negotiations were more than positive.

The Catalans have been desperately trying to get rid of Turan since the summer as the Turkish international has failed to make the impact expected since joining the Nou Camp from Atletico Madrid in 2015 in a deal worth €34m plus add-ons.

This summer The Times reported Arsene Wenger was planning a £25m swoop to lure him to Arsenal ahead of the new season, while Galatasaray and a number of Chinese clubs were also said to be interested in his signature.

Turan finally stayed at Barcelona but he has since failed to register a single minute of playing time during the opening part of the season.

Speculations linking him with a move away from the La Liga giants during the January market have continued with the player having a good reputation from his successful time at Atletico.

Earlier this week The Sun claimed Arsenal would consider taking advantage of the situation to lure him to the Emirates Stadium in January, with Wenger in dire need of bolstering his squad ahead of the second part of the season.

However, the latest reports from Turkey suggest that Galatasaray will finally win the race after Turan already played at Türk Telekom Stadium from 2005 to 2011.