Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina's desire to move to Barcelona during the January transfer window has finally been fulfilled after the two clubs reached an agreement over the fee.

The Catalan giants have agreed to pay the Brazilian club €12.3m (£10.8m, $14.6m) to take the defender to the Camp Nou in January rather than the €9m fee they had agreed to sign him in the summer after the conclusion of the current campaign.

Mina had made it clear that he wants to move to Barcelona this month, but his current employers remained adamant that they will only sanction a move if the current La Liga leaders match their valuation. The Colombia international is now expected to leave the club's pre-season camp and head to Spain to complete his move.

According to Brazilian publication Lance, Barcelona have acquired the full rights of the player for €11.8m, but have also agreed to pay €590,000 in add-on fees to his previous clubs – a task normally undertaken by the selling club. Palmeiras only owned 80% of the player's rights with former club Santa Fe holding the remaining 20%.

Mina is said to have already agreed to personal terms with the La Liga giants and is expected to put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract worth €18.5m (£16.4m, $22.3m). The Colombian defender will replace Barcelona veteran Javier Mascherano, who is expected to complete his move to the Chinese Super League before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, another player heading for the exit doors at the Camp Nou is Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish winger is keen to leave the Catalan giants during the January transfer window in search of regular first-team football and has attracted interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Napoli.

Spanish publication Sport reports that talks have already taken place between the player's agent Gines Carvajal and the Barcelona hierarchy with regards to a move. The agent is expected to travel to Italy in the coming days to discuss a move with Inter, who are said to be the frontrunners for Deulofeu's signature.

Serie A leaders Napoli are also said to be keen to sign him, but the former Everton attacker is said to be pressing for a move to Milan. However, the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement as the Italians are said to be looking at a loan move, while Barcelona looking for a permanent solution. The La Liga outfit are ready to sanction a move for Deulofeu for a fee of around €18 to €20m.

The 23-year-old has made just nine appearances in the league thus far this campaign and is keen to go in search of regular playing time in order to keep his dream of making Julen Lopetegui's 23-man World Cup squad for this summer's showpiece event in Russia.