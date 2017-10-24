Barcelona second-team quartet Adrian Ortola, Carles Aleña, Marc Cucurella and Jose Arnaiz are expected to be handed a chance to prove themselves with the first team in the first leg of the Copa del Rey last-32 tie against Murcia on Tuesday night (24 October) after being included in Ernesto Valverde's 16-man squad.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti and Paulinho have all been left at home as Valverde plans to make wholesale changes to his line-up to face Murcia, who are 16th in the Second Division B – the third tier of Spanish football.

Furthermore, Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal, Jordi Alba, Rafinha Alcantara and Ousmane Dembélé will also miss the clash due to different injuries.

"All ready for the start of their Copa del Rey campaign in Murcia at 9.30pm CET on Tuesday," ," the club said. "The reigning champions visit the Nueva Condomina Stadium nine years after their last match in the 2007-08 season.

"The Blaugranas head into the first leg of the round of 32 looking to win the Copa del Rey for the fourth year in a row.

"For this match, Ernesto Valverde won't be able to call on the injured Aleix Vidal and Arda. Moreover, Jordi Alba, Rafinha and Dembélé continue their recovery from their injuries. It is also worth noting the Blaugrana coach has decided to rest seven first team players: Ter Stegen, Umtiti, Sergio, Iniesta, Paulinho, Messi and Luis Suárez."

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey title during each of Luis Enrique's three seasons in charge and Valverde will begin the defence of that latest crown with an experimental line-up which will include a host of fringe players and some youngsters.

Second-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, Javier Mascherano, Thomas Vermaelen, Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes may have a chance to start after playing a peripheral role during the opening part of the season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona fans will also be hoping to see three talents from the second team like Aleña, Cucurella and Arnaiz in action.

19-year-old midfielder Aleña is considered as the next big thing to emerge from the academy and already made four appearance for the first team under Luis Enrique last season.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old left-back Cucurella and 22-year-old winger Arnaiz could be given their first-team debuts, with the latter having been sensational for the second team since his summer arrival from Valladolid.