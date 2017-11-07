Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is the latest centre-back linked with Barcelona as the La Liga giants continue on the hunt for new players to bolster Ernesto Valverde's back-line ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Sport says on its Tuesday's front cover (7 November) that the Under-21 France international has emerged as the new "No 1 priority" for the Catalan side after impressing them during his first year in La Liga.

Lenglet only joined Sevilla from Nancy during the last January transfer window after garnering a big reputation in his homeland.

The Frenchman has since become an unmovable presence in the heart of the Sevilla defence, both under Jorge Sampaoli during the second part of last season and now with Eduardo Berizzo.

Sport says that he caught the attention of Barcelona since his very first day at Sevilla and in the summer the Catalans already made an enquiry to learn of his contract situation.

Ernesto Valverde then asked the club to sign Iñigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to bolster his back-line and the Spanish publication claims that Lenglet was considered as an alternative.

The La Liga giants finally decided against signing a new centre-back, recalling Thomas Vermaelen from his loan spell at AS Roma to complete the back-line alongside Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano.

Sport says that Barcelona have stepped up their scouting of the Sevilla defender in the opening part of the new season with Valverde now keen on adding two new centre-backs to his ranks.

The Spanish publication claims that Barcelona are considering signing one in January and another in the summer after Mascherano recently suggested he could leave the Nou Camp at the end the season.

Colombian international Yerry Mina is expected to be one of them with the Catalans having a first refusal to sign him from Palmeiras in a deal worth around €9m.

However, Valverde would still want another centre-back as Vermaelen is also tipped to leave.

Barcelona have thus been linked with a number of new defenders in recent weeks, including Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, Bayer Leverkusen Jonathan Tah and RB Leipzig starlet Dayout Upamecano.

Sport says that Lenglet is now on the top of the Barcelona shopping list as the 22-year-old defender appears to tick all the boxes to be a hit at the Nou Camp.

The Under-21 France international is young, he has already proven himself in La Liga and is available for only €30m (£26.4m, $34.7.4m).due to a release clause in his contract.

Sport says that there are also two unnamed Premier League clubs interested in the Frenchman but Barcelona could have an advantage in a potential race due to the Andalucian's interest in Aleix Vidal.

Yet, Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias recently refused to rule out a making move to bring the wing-back back from Barcelona after the Spaniard had struggled to make any impact since swapping the Sanchez Pizjuan for the Nou Camp in 2015.