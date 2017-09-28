Barcelona are said to be closely monitoring RB Leipzig starlet Timor Werner ahead of making a future move to lure him to the Nou Camp. Nevertheless, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalans could face stiff competition to secure his services as both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also credited an interest in the German international.

The 21-year-old forward has emerged as one of the biggest prospects around Europe after proving to be one of the sensations of the Bundesliga during the 2016-2017 season, scoring 21 goals in 31 appearances.

Spanish publication AS recently reported that he has attracted the attention of Real Madrid with Zinezine Zidane on the hunt for a new number nine to fill the gap left by the summer departure of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.

Earlier this month Werner added fuel to the speculation after admitting that he has the ambition of making a future step to one of the European giants.

"Until now, everything has gone well with Leipzig, I don't think about what could happen in one, two or three years, but of course I want to play for a big club at some point," Werner told Sport Bild. "In Spain there are a maximum of three clubs with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. In England there is a bit more, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern is also a big club, but for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with."

And it looks like Werner will have plenty of options to choose from with Mundo Deportivo now saying that Barcelona could also join Real Madrid and Bayern in a race to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication says that Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez has been scouting the German international in a number of games after the Catalans discovered him during an under-17 European Championship back in 2012.

Mundo Deportivo says that Ernesto Valverde's next transfer priority is to sign a new centre-back but the Catalans are also looking for a young forward to develop alongside 30-year-old Luis Suarez.

In this sense Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg is also said to be in Barcelona's radar after earlier this week Valverde refused to rule out a January exit for out-of-favour Paco Alcacer.

Mundo Deportivo says that Real Madrid have even sounded the possibility of signing him in the coming January transfer window but Leipzig will not negotiate his departure at any price during the mid-season. However, the Spanish publication suggests that Leipzig could consider replicating the formula used by Liverpool in the summer to sign Naby Keita ahead of the following season.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Bayern are also tracking his development amid Robert Lewandowski's uncertain future at the Allianz Arena.