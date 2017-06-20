Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry over a possible future move for Espanyol starlet Aaron Martin. Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with the Spanish left-back in recent months and RAC 1 claims that last week that La Liga giants also called their neighbours to express interest in his availability.

Martin, 20, has proven to be into one of the revelations of La Liga during the 2016-2017 after being handed his first-team debut by Quique Sanchez Flores in October 2016.

The Under 19 Spanish international grasped the opportunity with both hands, establishing as the first-choice left-back for the Catalan side to make a total of 30 appearances.

His impressive breakthrough forced Espanyol to hand him a new long deal in January in order to ward off potential suitors, , setting his release clause at €30m (£26.4m, $33.4) until the end of the season 2017-2018 and €40m from 30 June 2018.

Yet, that deal has not prevented his name being linked with some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

On March The Sun reported Manchester City and Real Madrid were closely monitoring his development as both Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane are expected to strengthen the left-backs during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid finally turned their attention to Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez but on April other reports claimed that Manchester United had also been attracted about his meteoric rise.

Mundo Deportivo then reported that Manchester United scout Toni Lima had been at Cornella El Prat Stadium for a number of games to run an eye over both Martin and his teammate David Lopez.

Now RAC 1 reports that Barcelona have been the latest European giants to express interest in Martin after last week officials from the Catalans called Espanyol to make an enquiry over a possible move for the Spanish starlet.

Ernesto Valverde's new side have already Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne to cover the role but they are also said to be on the market for a young left-back. Nevertheless, the La Liga giants already tried to sign Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid before the Frenchman opted instead to make a move to Real Madrid.

Martin's potential move to Barcelona won't be easy either as it looks unlikely that Espanyol would agree to negotiate his departure to their enemy neighbours – and will thus probably demand his €30m release clause in full.