Sevilla are looking to keep their much-coveted asset Vitolo for one more campaign – unless any club meet his €40m (£34.1m, $44.5m) release clause. Barcelona, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are all understood to be monitoring the situation, but Marca claims they will need to break the bank if they want to lure the Spain international away from the Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 27-year-old suggested last week that he would consider a summer switch if he receives an offer good enough for both him and Sevilla.

Asked about the reported interest from Barcelona and Atletico, Vitolo admitted: "It is always flattering that the big clubs think [about signing me]. That's the truth. It's nice. My agent deals with these things and I focus on playing football.

"I have a contract, that's the first thing, and I am very happy here. But if there are offers and the club listen to them, we'll see what can happen. It is a matter of seeing if there is something interesting for every party."

Mundo Deportivo reported at the time Barcelona were considering a move having identified him as a candidate to replace Arda Turan – as the Turkey international is expected to leave the Nou Camp in the summer.

However, the report claimed the Catalans could face competition from both Atletico and Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is also keen on his services.

Marca has backed up those claims, adding that any suitor will have to meet his release clause in full as Sevilla are unwilling to negotiate below the €40m fee set in his contract.

This news will come as no surprise to Atletico and Barcelona, after the pair battled it out for Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro last year. Diego Simeone's side eventually captured the forward by meeting his €40m release clause.

Likewise City have previously undergone tough negotiations with the Andalusians to sign the likes of Jesus Navas and Alvaro Negredo.

Sevilla are aware that both Vitolo and Steven N'Zonzi will attract the attention of big clubs this summer, but they would rather sell the Frenchman than the Spaniard.

However, if Atletico, Barcelona or City agree to meet Vitolo's clause they will have no choice but to part ways with the Spain international, as they did with Gameiro last summer.