Barcelona have reportedly met with Kylian Mbappe's agents to enquire about the forward's availability for a potential summer move to the Nou Camp. Real Madrid and Manchester City have been heavily linked with the Monaco starlet recently, but Sport claims that the Catalans are now considering making a formal offer in excess of €100m (£89.6m, $117.2m) amid the potential departures of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old forward has become one of the main attractions of the current transfer window following an impressive 2016-17 campaign, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances, including six in the Champions League as Monaco reached the semi-finals.

It has been reported that Real Madrid, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have made approaches to sound out his availability in recent months.

Barcelona, however, were originally not among the potential suitors with La Liga giants having the attack well covered with the MSN trident formed by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

But France publication Le Parisien reported earlier this week that the Catalans could join the race after it emerged that they could lose Neymar to PSG in a €222m record deal.

Sport now reports that Barcelona are not only considering such a move, but club officials have even met with Mbappe's advisors to sound out if the Frenchman would be keen to move to the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid looked to be in the pole position to win the race after earlier this week Marca reported that Los Blancos had reached a pre-agreement with Monaco to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu for around €180m.

However, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev quickly denied those reports, claiming that the Ligue 1 side are trying to tie Mbappe to a new deal.

"I assure you that there is no agreement with any club," he said. "We are in the process of discussing a contract extension. I hope we reach an agreement."

Sport claims that Mbappe's agent also confirmed to Barcelona during the meeting that the Frenchman is yet to agree terms with any club. Furthermore, the Spanish publication suggests that the Catalans could have an edge over Real Madrid in a potential battle with Los Blancos being unable to guarantee him a regular place in Zinedine Zidane's line-up.

The report says that Barcelona are now considering whether it's worth making a formal bid for a 18-year-old kid with little experience in the top flight. Nevertheless, the Catalans are aware that the offer would need to worth far in excess of €100m - and even €150m - due to the high competition from both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Yet, such a deal will make more sense if they receive €222m from Neymar's sale to PSG and would also mean a blow for Real Madrid following a summer in which the Catalans have seen three targets, Dani Ceballos, Theo Hernandes and Vinicius Junior, join Los Blancos.