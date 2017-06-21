Barcelona officials reportedly held a meeting with Jorge Mendes on Tuesday (20 June) to discuss the futures of five players associated with the Portuguese super agent - three of who have has been linked with Manchester United.

Mundo Deportivo claims Andre Gomes, Arda Turan, Nelson Semedo, Fabinho and Joao Cancelo were all on the agenda at the meeting as the La Liga giants prepare a big summer overhaul following the arrival of Ernesto Valverde.

Journalist Gerard Romero set alarms bell ringing later on Tuesday after posting a picture of Mendes in a taxi in Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo says that Mendes took advantage of his trip to the Catalan town to meet with officials from Barcelona over a number of potential transfers. The super agent represent some of the players linked with Barcelona but also serve as an intermediary in Europe for other stars like Turan.

Andre Gomes

AS reported last week that both Manchester United and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the Portugal international amid suggestions that Barcelona could put him on the market only a year on from his arrival from Valencia.

The Spanish publication claimed that Gomes is in Valverde's plans for the upcoming season but the La Liga giants could still part ways with him if an offer close to €35m (£30.9m, $39.1m) arrives.

Mundo Deportivo reiterates that both United and Juventus are interested in the midfielder, pointing out that he shares an agent with Jose Mourinho in Mendes.

Arda Turan

His agent, Ahmet Bulut, has reiterated that the Turkey international wants to continue at Barcelona. However, he is still expected to leave the Nou Camp during the summer transfer window having been deemed surplus to requirements by Valverde.

Mendes is very close to Bulut and Mundo Deportivo understands that his name was also under discussion during the meeting.

Arsenal, Inter Milan and different clubs from China and Turkey have been linked with his services.

Nelson Semedo

Barcelona have reportedly identified the Benfica star as their back-up option to strengthen at right-back if they fail to lure Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

However, earlier this week Mundo Deportivo reported that the Catalans face big competition for the 23-year-old defender after Manchester United launched a €35m bid to bring him to Old Trafford.

Fabinho

The Brazilian midfielder is another Mendes client tipped to make a big summer move away from Monaco.

The former Real Madrid starlet has been a revelation at the Ligue 1 side and in February his father revealed that they had held talks with Manchester United, City and Arsenal ahead of making a summer move to the Premier League.

Recent reports in Spain claimed that Atletico Madrid are in pole position to secure his signature but Mundo Deportivo suggests that Mendes has also offered his services to Barcelona.

Joao Cancelo

The Valencia right-back was heavily linked with Barcelona earlier in the season. Reports at the time claimed that the Catalans had even agreed a deal in principle for the 23-year-old to become their first signing of the summer transfer window.

However, Barcelona then turned their attention to Arsenal's Bellerin after the Portuguese endured a shaky second half of the season at the Mestalla.

Yet, Mundo Deportivo suggests that he could still be a more affordable option for Barcelona if they fail to secure either Bellerin or Semedo.