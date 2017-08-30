Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has reportedly turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli in order to fulfil his dream of succeeding at the Nou Camp. A number of players are expected to leave Ernesto Valverde's before the transfer window closes in Spain on Friday (1 September) but Sport says that Suarez has made it clear that he won't be one of them.

Suarez, 23, was recruited by Barcelona from the Manchester City academy in 2013 as a prospect for the future.

The Under 21 Spanish international was sent on loan to Sevilla during the 2014-2015 before being sold to Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Napoli were then all linked with his services last summer following his impressive campaign at the Yellow Submarine.

However, Barcelona beat all them for his services by activating a buy-back option. The Catalans only paid €3.25m plus add-ons for his services but set a €50m release clause in the contract in order to ward off potential future suitors.

Sport says that both Tottenham and Napoli have revived the interest in Suarez in recent days after the Spaniard failed to start a single game at the start of the new campaign under Ernesto Valverde.

The situation could get worse for the player should Barcelona bolster the midfield further amid strong reports linking them with late moves for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain ace Angel Di Maria.

However, Sport says that Suarez is not ready to give up on his Barcelona dream just yet and has decided to snub the overtures of both Tottenham and Napoli to stay at the Nou Camp.

Earlier in June, Suarez said that he wanted to stay at Barcelona after having been told that he featured in Valverde's plans ahead of the coming season.

"No [I won't leave]. Next year I will be at Barcelona because the club have told me so. I have been told that next season is very important for me and with the change of the manager anything can happen," Suarez said.

"It is true that there are rumours [about other clubs interested in my services], but no-one has contacted me. I will be at Barcelona next year. The club have communicated that to me and I want to continue because my goal is to succeed here.

"I've asked some [Spain Under-21] teammates like Inaki Williams and Kepa [Arrizabalaga] about Valverde and they speak highly of him. [Roberto] Soldado, who played under him at Valencia, also told me really good things about him. I hope we do well with him."

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still expected to show the exit door to a number of other players before the deadline on Friday in order to make space for the new additions, with the Arda Turan, Andre Gomes, Munir and Douglas being among the potential candidates to leave the Nou Camp.