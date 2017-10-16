Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer has no interest in leaving the Camp Nou to join Southampton and is apparently catching the eye of fellow La Liga outfit Celta Vigo, according to reports in Spain.

Alcacer joined the Blaugrana in a deal worth around €32m as cover for the illustrious trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, but the 24-year-old has so far failed to prove his worth in Catalonia since arriving last summer.

The former Valencia star scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Barcelona last season and has not featured for Ernesto Valverde's side since August. Alcacer was omitted from the Barca squad that drew with Atletico Madrid on Saturday (14 October) and is widely expected to leave the club in the coming months, with the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Ousmane Dembele and Denis Suarez all ahead of him in the Camp Nou pecking order.

Alcacer's time at Barcelona is seemingly nearing its end but the Spaniard is not keen on a move to Southampton, who are short of firepower. Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino worked with Alcacer when the pair were at Valencia a few years ago, but the 13-time Spain international does not think a move to the Premier League is right for him at this moment in time, according to Mundo Deportivo, relayed by Sky Sports.

Southampton are not the only club interested in Alcacer; Celta Vigo are also keen on the once much-lauded hitman, according to Sport.

Celta manager Juan Carlos Unzue is reportedly looking for a forward to complement the likes of Iago Aspas, Emre Mor and John Guidetti and could try to land Alcacer, whose departure from Barcelona could be hastened by young forward Jose Arnaiz. Barca boss Valverde is an admirer of Arnaiz, who has been in sensational form for Barcelona B, and may decide to give the 22-year-old a chance to impress in the first-team in the coming months with Dembele injured and Deulofeu struggling to find his feet in Catalonia.