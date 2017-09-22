Barcelona are said to be ready to hand Sergi Roberto a new deal to increase his current €40m (£35.3m, $47.8m) release clause following summer speculation linking the Spaniard with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Catalan publication Sport says that the La Liga giants are also ready to begin negotiations with Gerard Pique and Gerard Deulofeu in a bid to avoid another Neymar saga, after the Brazilian ace left the Nou Camp to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after his €222m buy-out clause was triggered.

The Catalans expect Lionel Messi to put pen to paper on a new deal in the near future after they announce in June an agreement was in place for the Argentina international to stay at the club until 2021.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reiterated that Messi's retention is only a formality with the club also in negotiations with 33-year-old Andres Iniesta.

Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Ivan Rakitic have inked new deals at Barcelona in recent months and Sport now says home-grown trio Sergi Roberto, Pique and Deulofeu should be the next.

Seri Roberto

The situation of the versatile midfielder is especially critical after it was said that both United and Chelsea tried to lure him away from the Nou Camp in the summer.

Fits Mundo Deportivo reported that Jose Mourinho launched a €40m offer which eventually matched his release clause in order to lure him to United.

Sport later added that Chelsea also joined the race for his services as Antonio Conte was looking to bolster his options at right-back and midfield.

The Blues eventually signed Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater on deadline day but Sport says that Barcelona want to increase Roberto's exit clause in order to ward off more potential suitors.

The Spaniard's current deal expires in 2019 and Barcelona want to tie him to a new improved contract before the end of the year.

Pique

Pique already has a €200m release clause but Barcelona also want to improve his salary and extend the duration of his current contract which is also set to expire in 2019.

Deulofeu

The winger only re-joined Barcelona in the summer from Everton after the club activated a €12m buy-back clause inserted into his contract when he was sold to the Premier League side in the summer of 2015.

However, Barcelona want to update the terms of his contract as his current buy-out clause is set in only €20m.