Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Chelsea star Nemanja Matic amid the midfielder's negotiations with the Premier League giants over a new deal. Mundo Deportivo suggests that the flirts with the La Liga giants could help the midfielder to press the Blues to give him an improved contract.

Chelsea resigned Matic from Benfica for around £21m in January 2014 having previously sold him to the Portuguese side in the deal that saw David Luiz join the Blues.

The 28-year-old midfielder quickly became a key player for former manager Jose Mourinho, but his future at Stamford Bridge came under some scrutiny last summer following the arrival of Antonio Conte.

Matic, however, has remained as a key player in the 3-4-3 formation of the Italian boss, having made 29 appearances, most of them as a starter alongside N'Golo Kante.

Last week Marca reported that Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez travelled to London to watch him, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso in action during Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.

Yet, Barcelona are said to be interested in signing a player with Matic's conditions as Luis Enrique only has one specialist holding midfielder in Sergio Busquets.

Mundo Deportivo now adds that the midfielder has been offered to Barcelona ahead of the coming summer transfer window.

The Spanish publications adds that Chelsea have reacted to the rumours and want to give the Serbian international a new deal as Conte considers him a key player ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign.

However, Mundo Deportivo says that Matic and his agents are in no rush to sign the new deal as, due to his age, they know that this could be his last major contract.

The Spanish publication suggests that the offer to Barcelona could also be handy for Matic in the negotiations with Chelsea, as the Blues may now feel pressed to give him a better deal to avoid his departure.