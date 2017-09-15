Barcelona are said to be planning a double January transfer which will see Arda Turan moving to China with Jean Michael Seri replacing him at the Nou Camp.

Spanish publication Sport says that OGC Nice midfielder remains a "priority" target for the La Liga giants but they need first to offload of the Turkish flop and make him a space in Ernesto Valverde's ranks.

Seri, 26, was close to joining Barcelona during the recent summer transfer window after emerging as the Catalan's alternative to Marco Verratti to bolster the middle of the park.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AS Roma were also linked with his services, but the Ivory Coast international made it clear that his dream was to play at the Nou Camp.

Earlier in August it was said that Seri's dream was going to be fulfilled, with Barcelona being ready to activate his €40m (£35.2m, $47.8m) release clause.

However, the deal collapsed after Barcelona officials abandoned their pursuit at the very last minute.

Earlier this week Sport revealed that the Catalans were "seriously" considering reviving the saga and completing his signing during the coming January transfer window.

Barcelona pulled out the race to focus their attention on Philippe Coutinho and Angel Di Maria, but Sports said that they plan to make a new move for Seri in January after they eventually failed to sign either the Liverpool ace or the PSG star in the dying days of the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication now insists Barcelona want to bring Seri in in January, but they add that Turan "holds the key" for the Ivory Coast midfielder finally complete his dream move to the La Liga giants.

Barcelona already tried to part ways with the Turkish outcast in the summer, with hopes of recouping part of the €34m (£31.1m, $40.1m) plus add-ons investment they made to lure him from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

Galatarasay, Arsenal, Inter Milan and some Chinese clubs were said to be interested in his services, but the former Atletico playmaker eventually decided to continue at Barcelona despite having failed to play a single minute in the start of the new campaign.

Sport says that Barcelona still hope Turan will change his mind and succumb to the Chinese money to make a move to the Far East during the January window.

The Spanish publication says that then Barcelona would be able to replace him with Seri as the Ivory Coast is still "desperate" to join the La Liga giants.