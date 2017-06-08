Barcelona are reportedly ready to cash in on Munir El Haddadi after being deemed surplus requirements by new manager Ernesto Valverde. Mundo Deportivo believes the Catalans could complete his sale before the end of June with Everton, West Ham United, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Ajax Amsterdan and Real Sociedad having all expressed an interest in the promising forward.

The 21-year-old striker enjoyed an impressive breakthrough in the Barca first-team during the 2014-2015 campaign, and was rewarded with a call-up to the Spanish national team.

El Hadadi continued his development during the following campaign while serving as a back-up for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Barcelona opted to send him on loan to Valencia last summer after they brought Paco Alcacer from the Mestalla to cover that position. They agreed to include an option for Los Che to secure his services on a permanent basis at the end of the season for €12m (£10.4m, $13.4m).

However, Munir is ready to return to Barcelona after Valencia decided against exercising that clause.

Yet, Mundo Deportivo says the Spaniard's future also lies away from the Nou Camp as new Barcelona manager Valverde is ready to put him on the market.

Munir should return to Barcelona on 12 July for the start of pre-season but the Spanish publication suggest they are confident of finding him a new club before the end of the current month to avoid that scenario.

Mundo Deportivo suggests that Barcelona won't have many problems cashing in on the Spaniard as he still has a good reputation around Europe. Last summer all Celta Vigo, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were linked with his services before the player opted instead to move to Valencia.

Now Mundo Deportivo claims that there are also a number of suitors ready to take advantage of the situation to lure him away from Barcelona. The reports say that West Ham, Southampton and Crystal Palace have the greatest interest at this stage but Everton - managed by former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman - have also made an enquiry about his availability.

Meanwhile, Ajax and Real Sociedad are also monitoring the situation but would only want the striker on loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. Mundo Deportivo suggests that West Ham and the other Premier League sides have an advantage as Barcelona are keen to part ways with the striker on a permanent basis.