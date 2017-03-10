Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly ready to battle it out for Portuguese starlet Diogo Dalot. AS claims the Catalans have launched a €10m (£8.7m, $10.6m) offer to secure the services of the 17-year-old right-back, but that figure has been deemed insufficient by his parent club Porto.

Dalot is considered to be the next big thing from the prolific Porto academy. He is yet to make his first-team debut for the Portuguese giants but has impressed for both for his club and his national team at youth level. The right-back attracted the attention of the two La Liga giants last year when he helped his country conquer the European Under-17 Championships, beating Spain on penalties in the final.

Dalot also played the Under-19 European Championship in the summer despite being just 17, and recently faced Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Youth League, where the Catalans won 2-1.

AS claims Real Madrid have been monitoring his development for a while and have already made contact with the players' camp regarding a move.

The signing of Dalot from Porto would be part of Real Madrid's new transfer policy of trying to sign the best young talents around the world, having done the same in recent times with the likes of Marco Asensio, Martin Odegaard, Federico Valdeverde and Sergio Díaz.

But AS claims that Real Madrid face stiff competition from their historic nemeses as Barcelona have already tabled a €10m bid for the wunderkind.

Porto have reportedly turned down the first bid made by Barcelona as Dalot's release clause is set at €20m, but AS understands that the Portuguese side would be open to selling him for a fee in between those figures.

Barcelona are expected to make a renewed attempt to sign the promising right-back but AS suggests that Real Madrid could have an advantage to get his services because Dalot is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, despite the 17-year-old currently playing as a right-back, AS points out that some in Portugal believe that he could end his career as a winger as he has skills to become the new Ronaldo.