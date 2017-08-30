The future of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes remains highly uncertain heading into the final stages of the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants are understood to have rejected an offer from Juventus as the player also attracts interest from Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery and West Ham United.

Portuguese international Gomes has struggled to impose himself in Catalonia since completing a €50m (£46m, $59.6m) switch from Valencia in the aftermath of his success at Euro 2016 and was limited to only 17 La Liga starts during Luis Enrique's final campaign in charge.

Juventus are among the clubs said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, although Marca claim that a second offer from the reigning Serie A champions - an initial season-long loan that included the option for a permanent deal next year - has now been rebuffed as talks collapse.

The same publication report that Barcelona were not happy with the specifics of the offer having already rejected one loan bid and are supposedly seeking a full-time deal that can help them in their pursuit of other incoming targets.

Earlier on Wednesday (30 August), Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo revealed that former Sevilla coach Emery was a big fan of Gomes and that such an interest could potentially aid Barcelona's hopes of capturing Angel Di Maria. It is stated that the Blaugrana would intend to seek a straight swap deal, although PSG apparently remain adamant that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger is not for sale.

Jorge Mendes' client Gomes made a late return to pre-season training after his exertions with Portugal at the Confederations Cup and featured in a friendly draw with Gimnastic before starting the Spanish Super Cup second-leg defeat to Real. He was left as an unused substitute for the La Liga opener against Real Betis and missed the subsequent 2-0 win at Alaves due to a bout of gastroenteritis.

According to ESPN, West Ham are now targeting an audacious swoop for Gomes' services after being priced out of a move for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho.

Barcelona are still trying to offload several players before Friday's transfer deadline, with the likes of Gomes, Arda Turan, Munir El Haddadi, Douglas and Thomas Vermaelen all deemed vulnerable. Jeremy Mathieu, Cristian Tello and Jordi Masip have already left the club, while Neymar joined PSG in a world-record transfer and Sergi Samper and Marlon Santos were loaned to Las Palmas and Nice respectively.

The 24-time Spanish champions have completed deals for Marlon, Gerard Deulofeu, Nelson Semedo, Paulinho and Ousmane Dembele so far this summer and are seemingly yet to concede defeat in their high-profile chase for Philippe Coutinho despite seeing multiple lucrative offers turned down by Liverpool.

Speaking during Dembele's unveiling on Monday, technical secretary Robert Fernandez claimed that Barcelona would ideally make two further signings this week. However, he categorically ruled out a switch for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.