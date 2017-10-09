Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez is understood to have made a scouting trip to watch Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira during Portugal's 2-0 victory over Andorra on Saturday (7 October).

Mundo Deportivo says Fernandez has been monitoring the 26-year-old midfielder since last season, as the Catalans are on the hunt for a holding midfielder to serve as a back-up to Sergio Busquets.

The La Liga giants signed the versatile Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande to bolster options in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window, but they still miss a specialist anchor who would allow Ernesto Valverde to rotate Busquets more often.

Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic have covered Busquet's absences in some games, but both players feel more comfortable in a more advanced role.

In this sense, Mundo Deportivo says Danilo has been on the radar of the Barcelona technical secretary for a while as he is considered one of the best players around Europe in his position.

The 26-year-old midfielder helped his country win Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and has also established himself as a key player for Porto since his arrival from Club Sport Maritimo in the summer of 2015.

However, the report suggests Barcelona will face stiff competition if they decide to make a move for his services, as Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation.

Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo adds that the biggest problem to lure him away from Porto would be his price tag as, in the summer, the Portuguese side were already demanding around €60m (£53.7m, $70.5m) to cash in on his services.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Fernandez also took advantage of his trip to Andorra to keep an eye on the development of AC Milan forward Andre Silva and Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins.

Barcelona, nevertheless, are also said to be considering bolstering the attack ahead of next season with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the days of Paco Alcacer and Gerard Deulofeu at the Nou Camp could be numbered.