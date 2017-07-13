Barcelona have reportedly sent a transfer delegation to Portugal to complete a deal for Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo.

On Wednesday (12 July) it emerged the Calalan giants had ended their interest in signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin despite the La Masia graduate had been identified as the club's first choice option to fill the void on the right-hand side of their defence.

But after a meeting between various club officials, including new manager Ernesto Valverde and sporting director Pep Segura, they have decided not to meet Arsenal's €40m (£35m) valuation of the player amid concerns he does not meet certain physical and technical requirements.

Portuguese publication Record later reported Barcelona had turned their attention to Semedo and had tabled a €30m offer for the Portugal international.

Catalan radio station RAC1 now report the club have stepped up their efforts to wrap up that deal as quickly as possible with right-back an area Valverde is keen to address urgently.

Semedo had also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this summer. Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier this month the Premier League side had lodged a €35m bid for the Portugal international, who has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising right-backs around Europe.

United have already done business with Benfica this summer, signing Sweden international Victor Lindelof for a reported fee of £31m.

Unlike United, who have also added Romelu Lukaku to their squad this summer, Barcelona are still to make a major addition to their squad this summer.

The Calatan club have re-signed Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, activating a £10.6m buyback clause to bring him back to the Nou Camp after two years. The club have also activated an option to make Marlon Santos' loan move from Fluminense permanent. But efforts to bring in a player to revitalise the club's midfield have so far proven frustrating with Marco Verratti, the club's number one choice for that role, having been told he will not be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

United midfielder Herrera and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, players listed and possible alternatives to the Italy international, could also prove to be impossible targets.