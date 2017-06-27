Barcelona have reportedly set a 10-day deadline to complete the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal. Mundo Deportivo says that the La Liga giants will not wait any longer and are ready to turn their attention to other alternatives such as Manchester United target Nelson Semedo if they fail to convince the Gunners to cash in on the Spaniard in that time.

Bellerin and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti have emerged as the Catalans' top targets of the summer transfer window, with Ernesto Valverde earmarking the signings of a right-back and a creative midfielder as his main priorities for the 2017-18 season.

However, Barcelona are yet to sign either of those players due to Arsenal and PSG's reluctance to negotiate.

Verratti is said to be pushing the Ligue 1 side to let him leave, but the potential arrival of Bellerin has been stalled due to the Arsenal right-back's participation in the Under-21 European Championship.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Bellerin remains Barcelona's top target, but they will not wait for the Spaniard forever as Valverde would like to have his new right-back ready for the beginning of pre-season on 12 July.

With that in mind, Mundo says that Barcelona have set a 10-day deadline to complete the deal, after which they will move onto other alternatives.

Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo, have thus far refused to negotiate Bellerin's exit but Barcelona expect the player to speak with Arsene Wenger and convince his boss to let him go after the Euros.

However, if in 10 days Arsenal's stance is unchanged, the report claims that Barcelona will activate their plan B, with Semedo leading the list of alternatives.

Mundo Deportivo claims that sources at the club have confirmed that the Benfica right-back would be the priority option if they fail to sign Bellerin. However, getting the 23-year-old will not be easy either with Manchester United also monitoring the situation.

Indeed, earlier this month Mundo Deportivo reported that Manchester United had launched a €35m (£30.9m, $39.4m) bid to secure the services of the Benfica right-back. However, the Portuguese giants are said to be demanding around €50m to part ways with him.

Barcelona have three further alternatives in Valencia's Joan Cancelo, Southampton's Cedric Soares and Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola.