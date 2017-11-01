Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is sweating on the results of Sergi Roberto's hamstring scan after the versatile midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the Champions League goalless draw at Olympiakos on Tuesday night (31 October).

The 25-year-old has become a crucial player for the new manager since the beginning of the campaign, playing both at right-back and in the middle of the park.

Roberto was the starting right-back when Barcelona beat Athletic Club Bilbao 2-0 in their La Liga clash at the weekend and on Tuesday night he formed the midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, Paulinho and Denis Suarez.

However, the Spaniard was forced off just before the interval after picking up a hamstring injury.

"Sergio Roberto had to be substituted at the end of the first half against Olympiakos as he has a hamstring strain in his right leg," Barcelona confirmed through an official statement after the game.

"On Wednesday the Barça midfielder will have more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury. The man from Reus in Catalonia injured himself when defending just before the break and was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu."

Valverde will now be awaiting the results of the scan to know the extent of the injury but Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo predicts that the versatile midfielder could be out of action for between three and four weeks.

Even if the results are not as bad as those reports suggest, the Barcelona star is expected to miss the upcoming La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday (4 November) which will come just before the final international break of the year.

The news is a major blow for Valverde as it is also still uncertain whether Andres Iniesta will recover in time to face Sevilla with the captain having missed the last two games against Athletic and Olympiakos due to another muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also yet to provide an update on the recoveries of Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal with the two players having also missed the last two games due to respective ankle injuries.

Furthermore, long-term injury casualties Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha Alcantara will certainly miss the visit of Sevilla with the duo expected to remain on the sidelines until next year.