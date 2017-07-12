Barcelona are left frustrated in their attempts in signing Manchester United's Ander Herrera as the midfielder is set to sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The Catalan club's new manager Ernesto Valverde is keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti. However, the La Liga giants are aware that it will not be an easy task in securing the services of the €80m-rated (£70.8m) star.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, Ernesto Valverde has identified Herrera as an alternative to Verratti, along with Southampton star Oriol Romeu. The Red Devils man has played under Valverde when the two were at Atheltic Bilbao.

Valverde swapped San Mames for Camp Nou in the summer, while Herrera left Bilbao for United in 2014. He signed a four-year deal with the Premier League giants, with an option to further extend it by a year.

The Spain international was a key player in the midfield last season as Jose Mourinho's side went on to win the Europa League and the EFL Cup. Their success in the European competition has seen them return to the Champions League for the upcoming campaign.

Barcelona are yet to step up their efforts in signing Herrera from United. However, they are aware that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager will not give the green light to sanction the midfielder's sale.

The same report claims United have tabled an offer that is suitable for the player. Herrera is set to snub any approach from Barcelona and commit his future to the 20-time English champions by signing a long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Herrera has publicly expressed his desire to continue with his current employers. The former Bilbao man also stressed that he is happy with his development at United.

"I'm very thankful with Manchester United because they came to Spain to sign me three years ago. The only thing I have in my mind every time I'm on the pitch is that I want to give all the affection back," Herrera told Sky Sports.

"I think that's the right way, I try to go to the pitch and to finish the game and I cannot complain to myself. I can say I have given everything, I don't want to stop, I am very optimistic and hardworking player.

"I want to keep playing, keep working hard, keep improving, not only personally but also with the club and the team, I want to keep improving to continue winning things. Of course I'm happy with my development and I am happy with my time at the club so far but I'm not going to stop here. I want to keep playing, keep improving, keep making our fans proud."