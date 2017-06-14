Denis Suarez has confirmed that he will not be leaving Barcelona during the summer transfer window, despite recent reports suggesting the opposite. The Spanish Under-21 international revealed that the La Liga giants have already told him that he features in new manager Ernesto Valverde's plans ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Suarez, 23, moved to the Nou Camp in July 2016 after Barcelona activated an option to buy him back from Villarreal.

The Spaniard initially joined the Catalans from Manchester City's academy in the summer of 2013 and Barcelona revealed last summer that his return could cost as much as €13m (£11.4m, $14.6m) if he plays 100 games for the first team.

That investment appeared to pay off during the first part of the season amid suggestions that he could become the long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.

However, Suarez fell out of favour under Luis Enrique during the run-in and Sport recently included him in a five-man list of players who could leave the Nou Camp.

Valencia and AS Roma have since been linked with his services, but Suarez has now confirmed that he is set to continue at Barcelona.

Asked by Catalunya Radio about the reports linking him with a summer move away from the club, Suarez said: "No. Next year I will be at Barcelona because the club have told me so. I have been told that next season is very important for me and with the change of the manager anything can happen.

"It is true that there are rumours [about other clubs interested in my services], but no-one has contacted me. I will be at Barcelona next year. The club have communicated that to me and I want to continue because my goal is to succeed here.

"I've asked some [Spain Under-21] teammates like Inaki Williams and Kepa [Arrizabalaga] about Valverde and they speak highly of him. [Roberto] Soldado, who played under him at Valencia, also told me really good things about him. I hope we do well with him."

Suarez also said that he held no grudges against Enrique despite admitting that the second part of last season was not as good as expected.

"The start of the season was very good and I came back from the Christmas break strong, scoring goals, giving assists... but from one game to another I ran out of opportunities," he added. "I did not have the opportunities to keep growing. Until January/February the season was a very good season but then it wasn't. Luis Enrique told me that they were his decisions and I respect it."