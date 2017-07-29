Barcelona are considering a move in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria in the summer transfer window.

According to the French publication RMC Sport, the Argentine international has been identified as one of the targets to replace Neymar, if he decides to leave Camp Nou. The former Santos star has been heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan club, with PSG in pole position for his services.

The Brazil international star's future at Barcelona remains uncertain, with the Ligue 1 outfit keen on securing his services. Neymar has a €222m (£198.6m, $260.9m) release clause in his contract and PSG are ready to meet his asking price in order to bring him to Parc des Princes.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already admitted that Neymar can leave the Spanish giants, if he wants to and admitted only the player can take a decision on his future. The La Liga club are already considering alternatives in the summer transfer market.

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been discussed as the alternatives for Neymar at Barcelona. The Premier League club have slapped a €150m (£133.7m, $175.7m) price tag for their star player, while the Camp Nou outfit value him around €80m (£71.3m, $93.7m).

With Neymar's future with his current employers remaining uncertain, Barcelona are looking at players to fill in his position at the club. Ernesto Valverde's side will struggle to complete the signing of Coutinho as Liverpool are adamant their player in not for sale.

The situation will force Barcelona to look elsewhere in the market and have identified Di Maria as a transfer target. The Argentine international joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015.

He moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2014 and despite impressing for the Red Devils, he decided to leave the English club. Now Di Maria has an option to return to the La Liga, having impressed for in the past.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has also endorsed the idea of signing Di Maria, if Neymar decides to leave. They are adamant not to rush in the transfer market and are ready to wait until the end of the transfer window in signing a replacement for the Brazilian star.