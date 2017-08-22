Barcelona are reportedly ready to turn their attention to former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria and Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri after having conceded defeat in their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

The Catalans were ready to pay in excess of €100m (£91.7m, $117.6m) to sign the Brazilian ace but Marca claims that Ernesto Valverde's side plan instead use that money to bring both the Ivory Coast midfielder and the Paris Saint-Germain winger to the Nou Camp.

The La Liga giants have already made four additions to the squad during the summer transfer window in Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and young centre-back Marlon Santos - who spent last season at the second team on loan from Fluminense.

Liverpool ace Coutinho and Borussia Dortmun starlet Ousmane Dembele were expected to follow them after Barcelona identified the duo as the top priorities to fill the gap left by Neymar's €222m departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French winger still remains as a top target for Barcelona but different reports are claiming they have abandoned the pursuit of Coutinho after having an offer worth around €130m rejected.

Marca claims that Barcelona are therefore ready to activate a plan B and will try to sign both Di Maria and Seri with the same amount that they were expected to spend in luring Coutinho away from Liverpool.

The Spanish publication suggests that the new double pursuit should be more affordable for the Catalans as PSG are in need of funds following their world-record investment to sign Neymar.

Earlier this month they sold Blaise Matuidi to Juventus and the Ligue 1 giants could also be ready to part ways with Di Maria only two years after signing him from Manchester United in a deal worth around €63m.

The arrival of Lionel Messi's national teammate should be much cheaper than the one of Coutinho but could also spark some doubts among Barcelona fans due to his previous spell at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, it has been said that Barcelona will only need to pay €40m to sign Seri due to a release clause in his contract at Nice.

Reports since the weekend has claimed that his move to Barcelona is only a formality and will be completed after the 26-year-old midfielder plays the Champions League qualifier against Napoli on Tuesday night (22 August).