Barcelona can get within a point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid with victory over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on 4 February.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 3.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet as Barcelona edged out Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Vicente Calderon on 1 February. The Catalan giants have won their last six matches at Camp Nou in all competitions.

Captain Andres Iniesta returned to training this week after recovering from a calf injury and could feature against Athletic Bilbao. Sergio Busquets remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Athletic Bilbao ended a four-match winless run in all competitions as they came from behind to beat Sporting Gijon in La Liga last weekend. The Basque side have lost six of their last seven meetings with Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde has no fresh injury concerns.

What managers say

Luis Enrique: "We started the tie well, knowing the difficulty that they were going to have in the first few minutes at the Calderon. We created chances and were effective. The pattern of the second half was clearly the same, but it was Atleti that attacked more and we had difficulty getting out of the traps. They had to take risks due to their adverse scoreline, and with their goal they got into the tie. We could've killed it off, but they could've also drawn with us. It could've been better and worse." [Football Espana]

Ernesto Valverde: "You see there is not a lot of difference between four teams looking for that [Champions League] spot so as long as we don't lose much more ground. This victory [against Sporting Gijon] was very intense – they started so well and we struggled to deal with their shape and pressure on the ball, but we made some changes at the break and took some risks and they paid off."

Form guide

Barcelona (all competitions): WDWWW

Athletic Bilbao (all competitions): WDDLD

Betting odds (Betfair)

Barcelona win : 2/9

: 2/9 Draw : 11/2

: 11/2 Athletic Bilbao: 11/1

Team news

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; D Suarez, Mascherano, Gomes; Messi, L Suarez, Neymar

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Iraizoz; De Marcos, Boveda, Laporte, Balenziaga; Benat, San Jose; Muniain, Garcia, Williams; Aduriz