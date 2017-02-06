Barcelona hold a slender advantage heading into their Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on 7 February.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal scored as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on 4 January. The Catalan giants are on a seven-game winning run at Camp Nou across all competitions.

Midfielder Rafinha suffered a broken nose in the Athletic Bilbao match and will miss the visit of Atletico Madrid.

A Fernando Torres double powered Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 win over Leganes at the weekend. Diego Simeone's side have only won one of their last 11 meetings with Barcelona in all competitions.

Centre-back Jose Gimenez has returned to training after recovering from a thigh injury and could feature at Camp Nou.

What managers say

Luis Enrique: "Both Leo and Alcacer were brutal when applying pressure. This pressure is key for us because the whole team are aware that if we want to win something, we have to attack and defend. I don't want to comment on [Messi's substitution] because you're going to take my words and skew them, but I have the pen this time."

Diego Simeone: "Torres has had four fantastic days, that speaks very well of his ability to continue working and fighting. Not playing hasn't bothered him and he's trained in the same way. That's his best quality and hopefully he continues like this. I saw good spells of play in the first and second half [against Leganes]. We started well, went down and got back up. We had different moments, but that's normal. We came to play from three days ago and we'll play again in another three. It's not an excuse, it's the reality."

Form guide

Barcelona (all competitions): WWDWW

(all competitions): WWDWW Last result: Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid (all competitions): WLDDD

(all competitions): WLDDD Last result: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Betting odds (888sport)

Barcelona win : 6/11

: 6/11 Draw : 31/10

: 31/10 Atletico Madrid win: 23/5

Team news

Barcelona possible XI: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Mascherano, Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Moya; Juanfran, Gimenez, Godin, Luis; Koke, Saul, Gabi, Gaitan; Carrasco, Griezmann