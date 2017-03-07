Barcelona face a mountainous task against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Camp Nou on 8 March.

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 5-0 on 4 March – the Catalan club's fourth successive win in La Liga. No side in history has progressed after losing the first leg of their Champions League tie by a 4-0 margin.

Defenders Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu are both sidelined for the hosts due to ankle injuries.

Edinson Cavani's late penalty handed Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Nancy at Parc des Princes on 4 March. The Ligue 1 club have won five of their last eight away fixtures in the Champions League.

Thiago Motta is carrying a thigh injury and is unlikely to feature against Barcelona, while Angel Di Maria (leg) and Adrien Rabiot (illness) are doubts.

Luis Enrique: "If I could write a script for a Champions League game against PSG it would be similar to our last two games: score a lot of goals, the players can gain confidence and the team comes out stronger. We are now in a good moment and we are ready to play a difficult knockout match that seems lost from the start, but I am sure we will create the chances to turn it around. We will try and fight until the end, showing the qualities we have shown in our matches in the past few weeks." [via Football Espana]

Unai Emery: "Maybe they are now more dangerous. It doesn't change their game or what this game is though. After the result here, to keep the same level over there is going to be very difficult. They have to work to overcome the first-leg result and they have the qualities for that. They have players who are used to playing very tough games and are able to overcome the result. That's why we need to prepare well, to be mentally ready, to realise it's going to be tough for 90 minutes." [via Goal]

Barcelona (all competitions): WWWWL

Paris Saint-Germain (all competitions): WWWDW

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti; Rafinha, Gomes, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Trapp; Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Matuidi; Di Maria, Cavani, Draxler