Barcelona will look to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid by beating Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou on 1 March.

Where to watch live

Overview

A late goal from Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a hard-fought 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on 26 February. The Catalan giants are on a 16-game unbeaten run at Camp Nou in all competitions.

Arda Turan has recovered from a thigh injury and is expected to be available for the home side.

Moi Gomez's first-half penalty was not enough as 10-man Sporting Gijon were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo at the weekend. The Asturian club have lost their last five meetings with Barcelona.

Rubi has no fresh injury concerns. Centre-back Jorge Mere is suspended.

What managers say

Luis Enrique: "Winning against direct rivals is a very good reinforcement for the confidence of the players and everyone else. It's important to keep away from Atletico Madrid and get closer to the position we're looking for. We tried to play 3-4-3 with the intention of having more possession of the ball and control of the match. We went looking for the points and, in the end, we got our just desserts." [via Football Espana]

Rubi: "Not having gained more than one point after two good performances does not have to discourage the players. We are playing well and are superior to our opponents. Both against Atletico Madrid and today against Celta we played good games, but the difference is that today were created more chances." [via Marca]

Form guide

Barcelona (all competitions): WWLWD

(all competitions): WWLWD Last result: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Sporting Gijon : DLWDD

: DLWDD Last result: Sporting Gijon 1-1 Celta Vigo

Team news

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Gomes, Turan; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Sporting Gijon possible XI: Cuellar; Lillo, Torres, Amorebieta, Canella; Alvarez, Vesga, Gomez; Carmona, Traore, Burgui