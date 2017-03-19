Barcelona will look to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they host Valencia at Camp Nou on 19 March.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 HD.

Overview

Barcelona's five-game winning run in all competitions came to an end as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna on 12 March. The Catalan giants are on a 19-game unbeaten run at Camp Nou across all competitions.

Neymar and Rafinha will return from injury and illness, respectively, for the hosts. Right-back Aleix Vidal remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Munir's late goal salvaged a point for Valencia in their 1-1 draw with Sporting Gijon on 11 March. Los Che have only won one of their last eight away matches in all competitions.

Nani, Rodrigo and Santi Mina are all out through injury for the visitors.

What managers say

Luis Enrique: "We had little time to think, it wasn't a day to be very fluent and we lacked clarity in the last few yards [against Deportivo La Coruna]. It was a shame because we expected this type of match. It was important to confirm our upturn in form and that we were in a line of forcefulness. Still, we didn't have the fluency to overcome them and were penalised for our mistakes." [via Football Espana]

Voro: "We have to do a lot of things well. We need to make the most of our qualities and minimise all the good things that Barcelona do well. Last year we won there, which indicates we can win. If we can make the most of our qualities, we can win the match." [via Marca]

Form guide

Barcelona (all competitions): LWWWW

(all competitions): LWWWW Last result: Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 Barcelona

Valencia : DLWLW

: DLWLW Last result: Valencia 1-1 Sporting Gijon

Betting odds (Betfair)

Barcelona win : 1/8

: 1/8 Draw : 10/1

: 10/1 Valencia win: 16/1

Team news

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Valencia possible XI: Alves; Montoya, Garay, Mangala, Gaya; Soler, Parejo; Cancelo, Orellana, Munir; Zaza