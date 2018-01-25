Barcelona are ready to hold on to Aleix Vidal until the end of the season if they do not receive a suitable offer from clubs interested in signing the right-back.

The Catalan giants are keen to offload the defender, who has been used as a right winger in this campaign, but are unable to agree a fee with interested clubs.

Ernesto Valverde is well stocked in midfield following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool while Sergi Roberto has established himself as the first choice right-back. Sevilla are keen to re-sign Vidal, but cannot match Barcelona's valuation, which is said to be around €10m-€12m ($14.8m, £10.4m).

According to Spanish publication Sport, the current La Liga leaders are willing to keep him at the club until the summer as they are keen to recoup some of the €22m they paid to sign him from Sevilla in 2015. Barcelona feel that his role as a squad player could be given to a youngster from their reserve team, but will not sanction a move unless their valuation is met.

Sevilla are the only team that have shown concrete interest in Vidal so far but are only offering €8m. However, according to recent reports, AS Roma have also entered the race to sign the right-back and are said to have made contact with Barcelona.

The Serie A outfit are most likely losing full-back Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea in the coming days and are keen to strengthen their defence. They will be flush with cash following the Brazilian's sale and could offer more than the Andalusian club.

Barcelona have so far completed five deals in January – Coutinho and Yerry Mina have joined their ranks, while Javier Mascherano, Arda Turan and Rafinha have left the club. The latter two have departed on a temporary basis to Istanbul Basaksehir and Inter Milan, respectively.