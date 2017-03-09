Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in football history against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening (8 March).

The Catalan giants' 6-1 victory over the bottling Parisians will be long remembered by Blaugrana fanatics and football fans alike, but where does the magnificent salvo rank among the greatest comebacks the Champions League has ever seen? In no particular order, here are the five best fightbacks from Europe's premier competition.

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain – 8 March 2017

Not even the great Barcelona were given much chance of overturning a 4-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain, but Luis Enrique delivered a defiant message of hope prior to the game.

"If PSG can score four, we can score six." he said. And that's exactly what they did.

Luis Suarez got the ball rolling after just two minutes before the sheer persistence of Andres Iniesta forced Layvin Kurzawa into an own goal with just four minutes of the first half remaining.

The noise inside the Camp Nou was deafening, and the shrieks of encouragement from around the wondrous stadium were cranked up a notch when Lionel Messi powered a penalty past Kevin Trapp after Thomas Meunier had tripped Neymar.

Edinson Cavani's intelligent finish made it 3-1, which seemed the killer blow – but all it did was add material to the rich tapestry that Luis Enrique's men were weaving. The game seemed to be meandering towards its inevitable conclusion until Neymar curled a stunning free-kick in with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Suarez tricked the referee into awarding another spot-kick, which Neymar tucked away, and the Brazilian managed to keep his composure during the dying embers of stoppage time as he worked the ball onto his left foot and lofted a devilish pass into the path of Sergi Roberto, who stabbed past Trapp and sent shockwaves around the footballing word with the last kick of the game.

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan - 25 March 2005

Liverpool have a trophy-laden history, but That Night In Istanbul™ is undoubtedly their most memorable in European competition, perhaps their entire history.

Rafa Benitez's men were overpowered and outclassed in the first half against AC Milan, who deservedly raced into a 3-0 lead through Paolo Maldini and Hernan Crespo. Whatever was said in the Liverpool dressing room at half-time had the desired effect, and so much more.

Captain Steven Gerrard led the Reds' fightback – something he was partial to doing during his career at Anfield – and cut the deficit to two before Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso restored parity to the scoreline as the Reds turned the match on its head in just six second-half minutes.

Some stoic defending from Jamie Carragher et al combined with a truly inexplicable double save by Jerzy Dudek from Andriy Shevchenko took the game to penalties, and the Pole managed to deny the Ukrainian again during the shootout and hand Liverpool their first European Cup in almost 30 years.

Deportivo 4-0 AC Milan - 8 April 2004

AC Milan have the dubious honour of being the victims of two astonishing Champions League comebacks, but their implosion against Deportivo La Coruna has seemingly been forgotten thanks to what went down the following year in Istanbul.

The Rossoneri were the reigning European champions and favourites to win the trophy for the second year running, with Carlo Ancelotti's men in a strong position to progress into the last four of the competition after beating Deportivo 4-1 at the San Siro.

Los Super Depor Herculinos were far from dead and buried though. First-half strikes from Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron and Albert Luque put Depor in the driving seat before Fran's volley deflected off Cafu and sailed past Dida to cap off a wondrous revival, which turned out "exactly the way" boss Javier Irureta dreamed.

Unfortunately for Milan, the worst part of their Champions League nightmare was yet to play out.

Chelsea 4-1 Napoli - 14 March 2012

Chelsea were a club in crisis going into the second leg of their last-16 tie with Napoli. The Blues had been battered in Naples in the first leg and were lucky that the aggregate scoreline was only 3-1 ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto Di Matteo had been shoehorned into the Chelsea hotseat after Andre Villas-Boas was sacked, and the Italian had the unenviable task of galvanising a Chelsea squad that had used its political might to rid themselves of the man billed to be the next Jose Mourinho.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss somehow managed to get a tune out of his sulking stars and guided the club he used to play for to a 4-1 extra-time win over Napoli, thanks to goals from old guard John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Branislav Ivanovic.

The match wasn't a Champions League classic but it did spark Chelsea's march to becoming the most underwhelming European Cup winners of all time. Di Matteo managed to bring the trophy that Roman Abramovich had craved ever since he took over at Chelsea, but the billionaire Russian still saw fit to sack the future Aston Villa flop just six months after that memorable night in Munich.

Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich - 26 May 1999

The Camp Nou has played host to some truly extraordinary matches since its opening in 1957, and Barcelona added another to the list on Wednesday night against Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Blaugrana's spellbinding comeback from the depths of European despair was not the first to be played out on their own patch, nor did it carry the weight of importance that the one which preceded it did.

With only stoppage time remaining in the 1999 Champions League final, Manchester United looked to be just moments away from heartbreak as a sixth-minute Mario Basler strike had Bayern Munich at the trophy with the big ears.

Sir Alex Ferguson called on the cavalry in Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Englishman and Norwegian were unable to provide the breakthrough for United... until the 91st minute.

The Red Devils were huffing and puffing when they forced a corner out of the Bavarians in the first minute of injury time. Peter Schmeichel was summoned from his own box in order to cause havoc in Oliver Kahn's, but Bayern managed to initially quell the danger.

Thorsten Fink's clearance only went as far the lurking Ryan Giggs, though, and the Welshman snapped the ball into the path of Teddy Sheringham, who swivelled and shot in one movement, finding the net and bamboozling the hapless Kahn in the process.

United's immense relief turned into unbridled joy just moments later when 'The Baby-faced Assassin' produced the most telling shot of his career when he connected with Sheringham's flick-on from a David Beckham cross. Manchester United have history of nabbing winners in 'Fergie Time', but none can truly hold a candle to Solskjaer and Sheringham's late, late, late salvo in Catalonia.