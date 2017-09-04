Ousmane Dembele has no regrets about the way he pursued a summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona.

The 20-year-old emerged as a target for the Catalans following the high-profile departure of Neymar to PSG for a world record fee of €222m (£198m).

Eventually, Dembele was signed for a club-record fee of €105m (£96.8m, $125m) in late August, but before the move was finalised, the former Rennes winger refused to train with Dortmund.

Dembele's act resulted in criticism from fellow teammates, a fine and a suspension while it also cost him a place in the latest France squad for the international break.

But despite the way he left things at the Westfalenstadion, Dembele claims it would have been worse if he did not end up playing for Barcelona.

"I was relaxed," Dembele told Sport, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "It was a question of negotiation between Barca and Borussia. I knew I had to have patience. I decided to stop going training."

"I didn't want to go. I looked for an excuse not to go. If it didn't work out and I hadn't done my part to get the move to Barca, now I would be lamenting the fact I wasn't here."

Having been linked with La Blaugrana in the past, Dembele also revealed how there were two notable Champions League games that peaked his interest in the club and made him want to join.

"I remember two games especially," he added. "One against Chelsea, when [Andres] Iniesta scored the goal to qualify for the Champions League final. When I see Andres now I remember it. I can't wait to tell him."

"And the other was a Champions League game against Arsenal. Barcelona had not done great in the first leg but in the second leg they produced a brilliant performance, with four goals from Messi. That's when I realised Messi's not from this world. It was incredible."